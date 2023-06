Kepler isn't in the Twins' lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Kepler, who holds just a .427 OPS over the past two weeks, will get a day off to regroup Tuesday against Corbin Burnes and the Brewers. In his absence, Alex Kirilloff will start in right field, moving Joey Gallo into left field and Donovan Solano in as the Twins' first baseman while batting second.