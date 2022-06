Kepler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 loss to the Guardians.

Kepler went nearly a month between homers, as his last long ball was on May 23 against the Tigers. He snapped the power drought with a solo shot in the fifth inning Wednesday. The outfielder is now slashing .244/.342/.405 with seven homers, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 60 contests.