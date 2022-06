Kepler went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, an RBI single and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

Kepler singled home Byron Buxton in the first inning, then doubled him home in the seventh. Kepler also reached home on a Gio Urshela single in the first. The outfielder has struggled to stay consistent this month, slashing .209/.308/.313 and hitting just one home run. He began June with a .253 batting average and now sits at .244.