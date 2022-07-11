Urbina (personal) went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run Saturday for Single-A Fort Myers after he was activated from the Twins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

The start of Urbina's 2022 campaign was delayed while he dealt with visa issues, but the 20-year-old Venezuelan has finally returned to action for Fort Myers after an extended stay in rookie ball. He began his rehab assignment in the FCL on June 25 and slashed .250/.326/.350 in 10 games of rookie ball before joining the Single-A affiliate.