Lopez allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the White Sox. He struck out five.

While he failed to earn the win, it was a much better outing from Lopez after he allowed six runs on eight hits over five innings in his last start against the Astros. Overall, it's been an inconsistent year so far for Lopez, who'll carry a disappointing 5.11 ERA into the All-Star break. However, a 1.18 WHIP, 121:23 K:BB and an xERA of 3.38 indicate that Lopez could be due for some positive regression in the second half.