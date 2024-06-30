Lopez (8-6) earned the win over the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over six innings while striking out nine.

Lopez stumbled a bit over the first three frames, allowing a walk and four hits, including a solo home run off the bat of Mitch Haniger. However, the right-hander recovered nicely after the early hiccups, fanning six of the nine batters he faced over his final three innings of work as Minnesota took a 5-1 lead. Lopez induced 18 swinging strikes on the night and now has 25 strikeouts over his last 14 innings on the mound. He's also won his last three decisions (spanning four starts) and has logged quality starts in back-to-back outings.