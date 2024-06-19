Lopez didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Tampa Bay, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk across four innings. He struck out three.

Four of the five runs attributed to Lopez came via the long ball, with Randy Arozarena launching a three-run homer in the first inning and Brandon Lowe notching a solo home run in the fifth, marking Lopez's seventh consecutive start allowing a round-tripper. The 28-year-old has allowed five or more runs in four of his last six appearances, owning an 8.94 ERA during that stretch and ballooning his ERA to a career-worst 5.63 overall. He's lined up for a road start against the Athletics on Sunday.