Twins manager Rocco Baldelli named Lopez the team's Opening Day starter Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's pretty early to be naming an Opening Day starter, but Baldelli chose to let the cat out of the bag during an interview on the Inside Twins podcast. Lopez had a relatively disappointing 2024, going 15-10 while posting a 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 198:41 K:BB over 185.1 innings. His xERA was 3.67, however, and he collected a 2.77 mark in 13 second-half starts.