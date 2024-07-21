Lopez allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Saturday.

Lopez limited the damage to an RBI single by Jackson Chourio in the third inning, but the Twins didn't get on the board until the eighth. This was Lopez's third quality start in his last five outings. Minnesota's ace has had a few too many duds this year, giving him a 4.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 128:24 K:BB through 111 innings over 20 starts. He's projected to make his next start at Detroit.