Winkel (wrist) has gone 1-for-10 with four strikeouts in three games for Triple-A St. Paul since being activated from the 7-day injured list June 25.

Winkel was on the shelf for three weeks due to a right wrist tendon injury. The 25-year-old catcher is slashing .256/.293/.500 with five home runs in 82 plate appearances for St. Paul on the season.