Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said during the team's Winter Meltdown fan event last week that Lewis will play third base this season, La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins have toyed with the idea of moving Lewis to second base, and while he will get some reps at the keystone during spring training, the plan is for him to be the primary third baseman again in 2025. It's possible things change during the season, but fantasy managers shouldn't be counting on Lewis picking up second base eligibility. Brooks Lee might be the favorite to open the season as the Twins' second baseman, but Edouard Julien, Willi Castro and Austin Martin are also candidates to see action there.