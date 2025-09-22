Jeffers (concussion) will travel with the Twins on their final road trip this week but has yet to be cleared to play in game, MLB.com reports.

Jeffers has been sidelined for the past two-plus weeks with a concussion. He has been able to go through most baseball activities, but Jeffers has yet to clear concussion protocol and it's uncertain whether that will happen before the end of the regular season. If Jeffers is unable to make it back this week, Christian Vazquez -- who was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday -- will serve as the Twins' primary catcher.