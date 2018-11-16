Harper agreed to a minor-league deal with Minnesota on Friday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Harper spent the 2018 season within the Twins' organization splitting time between the Double- and Triple-A levels. He logged a cumulative 3.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with an 86:10 K:BB across 65 innings of relief, though his numbers took a decent-sized dip during his outings with Triple-A Rochester. Don't expect to see the 29-year-old up in the majors barring a rash of injuries.

