Schobel (forearm) started at third base and went 1-for-4 on Tuesday in Triple-A St. Paul's 5-4 win over Toledo after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Schobel had been on the shelf since June 15 due to a right forearm fracture before being cleared to rejoin the Triple-A club this week after completing a three-game rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers. Over 12 games with St. Paul on the season, Schobel is hitting .231/.348/.410 with one home run.