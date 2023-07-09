The Twins have selected Jenkins with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Jenkins, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound prep outfielder from North Carolina, has above-average to plus tools across the board and is a consensus top-two prep player in the class, along with Max Clark. Jenkins has easy plus power and, while he will probably always be power-over-hit, Jenkins also has a chance to be a plus hitter. The lefty slugger is patient at the plate and adept at barreling the ball. He has the speed for center field and the arm for right field, although he may slow down as he continues to mature physically.