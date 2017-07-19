Wesley Wright: Released from minor-league deal
The Rangers released Wright on Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Wright, who signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers in January, failed to win a spot with the big club out of spring training and had spent the entire season with Triple-A Round Rock. The 32-year-old lefty was sporting a 4.88 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 31.1 innings, and with a promotion to the Rangers not imminent, the organization decided it was best to cut Wright loose and open up more opportunities in the Round Rock bullpen for younger options.
More News
-
Rangers' Wesley Wright: Signs minor league deal with Texas•
-
Red Sox's Wesley Wright: Signs with Boston•
-
Diamondbacks' Wesley Wright: Released by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Wesley Wright: Signs minors deal with Diamondbacks•
-
Orioles reinstate RP Wesley Wright, designate him for assignment•
-
Report: Orioles designate Wesley Wright for assignment•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....