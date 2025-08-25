Batista (elbow) has struck out three batters and has allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks across four innings over two relief appearances since being reinstated from High-A Winston-Salem's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Though Batista has picked up wins in both of his outings since making his return from a stress fracture of his right elbow, he's struggled to regain his control following a four-plus-month layoff from game action. In addition to issuing two walks, Batista has also hit three batters in four innings.