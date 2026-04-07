Albertus is continuing his recovery from a fractured left tibia in July 2024, with the hope that he'll be able to join an affiliate by the end of April, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Albertus played in eight games in the Arizona Complex League last June, logging a 168 wRC+, but he presumably re-injured his surgically repaired tibia, as he didn't play again after June 23. Given that the former Dodgers farmhand is already 21, he could spend most of the season at High-A Winston-Salem.