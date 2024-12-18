The White Sox signed Lipcius to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lipcius, 26, spent the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization, producing a .271/.351/.458 batting line with 25 home runs and 10 stolen bases. He has some defensive versatility with the ability to play first base, third base, second base and left field, giving him a decent shot to crack the Opening Day roster on a talent-deficient White Sox club.