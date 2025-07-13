The White Sox have selected Carlson with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound prep shortstop from California, Carlson has a chance to be a five-tool player, but it's his hit and power tools that currently lag behind. He's a no-doubt shortstop and above-average to plus runner who may get faster as he adds muscle. Carlson used to be a two-way player with a mid-90s fastball on the mound and his arm is a weapon at shortstop. Currently more of a line-drive hitter than an over-the-fence masher, Carlson's hit tool is ahead of his power, but he's got a projectable frame and good bat speed, so it's possible he develops into a 20-25 homer hitter who hits in the top third of a lineup, but a more realistic outcome would be for him to be an everyday shortstop who hits in the bottom third of a lineup while stealing 20-plus bases per year.