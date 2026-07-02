White Sox's Blake Larson: Makes pro debut

Larson (elbow) has allowed four unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five over 2.2 innings through his first two starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

The pair of appearances are Larson's first in the professional ranks, as the 20-year-old lefty didn't pitch after being drafted out of high school in 2024, then missed the entire 2025 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February of that year. Prior to undergoing surgery, Larson's fastball sat around 93-to-94 mph, but velocity readings from his two starts in the ACL haven't been made available.