White Sox's Braden Montgomery: Knocks in one

Montgomery went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Montgomery was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to a skin infection, but after an additional team day off Monday, he was able to return to the lineup. He was one of the limited sources of offense for the White Sox, grounding out with runners on first and third in the sixth inning to knock in a run. Montgomery has performed well since the start of July, scoring 11 runs while driving in 12 across 26 games. He's hitting only .239 in that span, though he likely deserves better as he's maintained just an 18.6 percent strikeout rate over that same stretch.