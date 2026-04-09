default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The White Sox recalled Eisert from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Eisert will return to a middle-relief role in Chicago's bullpen after allowing one run in 3.2 innings over his first four appearances at Triple-A. Duncan Davitt will make the trip to the majors with Eisert, and the two pitchers will replace Tyler Schweitzer and Chris Murphy (elbow) on the big-league staff.

More News