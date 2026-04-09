White Sox's Brandon Eisert: Back in big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox recalled Eisert from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Eisert will return to a middle-relief role in Chicago's bullpen after allowing one run in 3.2 innings over his first four appearances at Triple-A. Duncan Davitt will make the trip to the majors with Eisert, and the two pitchers will replace Tyler Schweitzer and Chris Murphy (elbow) on the big-league staff.
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