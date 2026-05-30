White Sox's Brandon Eisert: Records four outs Friday

Eisert pitched 1.1 perfect innings as an opener Friday against the Tigers, striking out one.

Eisert worked as the opener in this game and retired Sam Antonacci, Dillon Dingler, Jahmai Jones and Riley Greene before handing things over to Erick Fedde. Eisert has a 4.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in nine appearances (10.1 innings) for the White Sox this season but has been trending in the right direction, allowing just one run over his last eight appearances since returning to the big-league roster in mid-May.