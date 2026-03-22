Eisert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Eisert will head to Charlotte after posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over nine innings in eight appearances with the White Sox during spring training. The southpaw made 72 appearances, including three starts, with the South Siders in 2025, compiling a 4.39 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 74 strikeouts over 69.2 innings. Eisert will likely return to the major-league roster in relatively short order.