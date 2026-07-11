White Sox's Cole Prosek: Goes in second round

The White Sox selected Prosek with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Arguably the second-best pure hitter from the prep ranks behind Grady Emerson, Prosek projects as a plus hitter from the left side although his defensive home is uncertain. He pitched in the low-90s in high school and has potential at third base and catcher in pro ball, although he was announced as a second baseman. He is already 19 and is a below-average runner, so it seems the White Sox are willing to fast-track his bat. Prosek is hit-over-power, but if he reaches his potential, he should provide 20-plus homers.