Montgomery went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Friday against the Mariners.

Montgomery recorded a bases-clearing double in the third inning to account for all of his RBI. He extended his hitting streak to four games and also has at least one hit in at least eight of his last 10 starts. In those 10 contests, Montgomery has hit .231, but he has also chipped in two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored.