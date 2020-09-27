Dunning was charged with five runs (four earned) on three hits over three innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday. He struck out two batters and walked three.

The right-hander has been excellent since getting called up in mid-August, but he did not have his best command Saturday. He plunked a batter, gave up a grand slam to Kris Bryant and only managed a single swinging strike on 64 pitches. Things have been going worse for Dylan Cease, so it seems likely we see Dunning start Game 3 of the first round for the White Sox, if a Game 3 is necessary.