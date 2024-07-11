The White Sox reinstated Fletcher (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.
Fletcher's rehab assignment was transferred from the Arizona Complex League to Triple-A on Thursday, and he'll remain in Charlotte despite being fully recovered from his left shoulder strain. The 26-year-old outfielder slashed just .173/.253/.227 across 84 plate appearances during his time in the majors, though a return to Chicago may be possible if Fletcher heats up in the minor leagues.
