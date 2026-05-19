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White Sox's Drew Romo: Resting Tuesday
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1 min read
Romo is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mariners.
Romo, who has taken over starting catcher duties for the White Sox, is taking a seat Tuesday. Edgar Quero has the start behind the plate and is batting ninth.
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