Pereira will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Pereira will open the season with a third straight start after going 0-for-6 with a walk and five strikeouts through Chicago's first two contests. Though manager Will Venable is leaning into Pereira as the team's primary right fielder for the time being, the 24-year-old likely has a short leash and will need to start heating up at the plate to avoid moving into a bench or platoon role.