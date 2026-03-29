White Sox's Everson Pereira: Drawing third straight start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pereira will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Pereira will open the season with a third straight start after going 0-for-6 with a walk and five strikeouts through Chicago's first two contests. Though manager Will Venable is leaning into Pereira as the team's primary right fielder for the time being, the 24-year-old likely has a short leash and will need to start heating up at the plate to avoid moving into a bench or platoon role.
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