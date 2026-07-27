White Sox's Everson Pereira: Makes return from IL

The White Sox reinstated Pereira (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Monday.

Pereira will settle back in as a fourth or fifth outfielder for the White Sox, with Chicago optioning Junior Perez to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding roster move. Though Pereira has spent time on the shelf this season due to a left ankle sprain, a right pectoral strain and a concussion, he's been an adequate performer when he's been available, slashing .232/.299/.420 with three home runs and one stolen base over 77 plate appearances. Now healthy again, the right-handed-hitting Pereira will likely see most of his opportunities against left-handed pitching.