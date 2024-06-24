Sheets is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Sheets will hit the bench while the Dodgers send southpaw James Paxton to the mound. Sheets had started the previous five games while the White Sox faced off against right-handed pitchers, but he'll likely begin to sit out some of those matchups more frequently after Chicago returned Eloy Jimenez from the injured list Sunday. With Jimenez occupying the designated-hitter spot, Andrew Vaughn locked in at first base and Andrew Benintendi and Tommy Pham serving as the White Sox's primary starters in the corner outfield, all four of Sheets' avenues for regular playing time would seem to be blocked.