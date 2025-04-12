Sheets went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Friday against Colorado.

Sheets continued to pour it on for the Padres in the seventh inning, blasting a 371-foot homer to right field to make it an 8-0 game. The lefty-hitting corner outfielder regularly starts on the bench instead of Yuli Gurriel when San Diego is up against a southpaw, which limits his overall fantasy appeal, but Sheets is batting a strong .333 with two long balls, two doubles and eight RBI over 36 at-bats to open the campaign.