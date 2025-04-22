Sheets went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Detroit on Monday.

For the first time this season, Sheets began the game in the top-third of San Diego's order -- he batted in the No. 2 slot behind Fernando Tatis. The veteran first baseman proved to be a good fit there, as he reached base twice, including with a solo shot to left-center in the fifth inning. Sheets' move up the order was largely due to the absence of Luis Arraez, who was placed on the 7-day concussion IL on Monday. Sheets has done plenty with the bat to deserve being pushed up higher in the lineup, though, as he's slashing .344/.388/.557 with three home runs, 12 RBI, seven runs and a stolen base through 67 plate appearances.