The White Sox have selected Taylor with the 51st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Taylor, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound righty from LSU, has an explosive fastball up to 98 mph, but he didn't pitch in 2023 due to an elbow injury in February that led to Tommy John surgery. He has a low-90s cutter and a downer curveball, and he showed improved command in the Cape Cod League last summer. Taylor could make his pro debut in the middle of next summer.