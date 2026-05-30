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White Sox's Jacob Gonzalez: Contract selected

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The White Sox selected Gonzalez's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Gonzalez will provide the White Sox with extra infield depth and a power bat to help make up for the loss of Munetaka Murakami, who landed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring strain. Gonzalez has experience fielding all four infield positions -- primarily second base and shortstop -- which could help him crack the starting nine somewhat regularly while he's in the big leagues. Jordan Leasure (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

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