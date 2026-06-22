White Sox's Jacob Gonzalez: Exiting starting nine

Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Gonzalez will head to the bench while the White Sox go with Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery as their starters in the corner infield Monday. Since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on May 30, the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez has mostly been spared from matchups with left-handed pitching but has still struggled to a .167/.273/.229 slash line over 55 plate appearances. Gonzalez will likely be headed back to Charlotte once Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) is ready to return from the injured list.