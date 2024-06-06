Woodford is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox called Woodford up from Triple-A Charlotte last week to fill the opening in the rotation that was created by Mike Clevinger's (elbow) placement on the 15-day injured list. Woodford's White Sox debut wasn't a memorable one -- he gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a May 28 loss to the Blue Jays -- but he'll get at least one more turn through the rotation while the team waits on Clevinger's return.