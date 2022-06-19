Cueto (1-3) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over seven shutout innings, earning the win Saturday over the Astros.

Cueto's last outing was in a long relief appearance, but he was back in the rotation as expected Saturday. He turned in his longest start of the season, and it was also one of his most dominant as he gave up almost nothing to the Astros. The 36-year-old had given up at least three runs in each of his last four outings before Saturday's gem. He's pitched to a 2.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB across 42.2 innings in seven games overall. He's lined up for a favorable home start versus the Orioles next week.