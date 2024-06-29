Cannon did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Rockies, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Cannon surrendered a solo home run to Brendan Rodgers in the second inning and a two-run homer to Nolan Jones in the fifth. He departed before the White Sox erupted for 11 runs, but it was nice to see the rookie rebound with a solid effort after allowing eight runs (five earned) in one inning June 23. On the season, the 23-year-old owns a 4.62 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB through 39 innings and lines up to face the Marlins next week.