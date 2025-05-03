Cannon (2-3) allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win Friday over the Astros.

Cannon was back in a starting role after operating as a bulk reliever in his appearance versus the Athletics last Saturday. He wasn't dominant, but just two of the nine hits he allowed went for extra bases, and they were back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning that led to the Astros' first run. Cannon's two wins have come over his last two outings, and this was his first quality start of the season. He's pitched to a 4.26 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB across 38 innings over seven appearances. The 24-year-old is tentatively projected to have his next outing on the road in Kansas City.