Cannon (2-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Royals after allowing two runs on nine hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

Cannon certainly didn't overwhelm the opposition, as he tied season worsts with nine hits and one punchout, but he still managed to deliver his second consecutive quality start. While the right-hander has yielded a staggering 18 hits over his past two outings, that hasn't stopped him from throwing six innings of two-run ball in both appearances. Cannon hasn't lent a free pass in either of these starts. He'll still be tough to trust for fantasy purposes in his next scheduled start against the Reds at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, where he'll carry a 4.09 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB across 44 innings.