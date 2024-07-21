Cannon allowed four runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four batters over six innings in a loss to the Royals on Saturday.

Cannon looked like he could be in for a short outing after giving up four runs through two frames, but he recovered thereafter and didn't allow any additional runners to score for the rest of his start. The right-hander completed exactly six innings for the third straight appearance, though he has just one quality start during that span. Cannon has been doing enough to maintain his spot in Chicago's rotation, but he hasn't been an impactful arm in fantasy, as he has an unimpressive 6.9 K/9 and a mediocre 4.41 ERA through 51.0 innings.