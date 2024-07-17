Cannon is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Royals in Kansas City, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

In his final appearance before the All-Star break last Friday versus the Pirates, Cannon worked out of the bullpen as a piggyback pitcher behind starter Garrett Crochet, tossing six innings while allowing four earned runs. Cannon will now take back a rotation spot in the White Sox's opening series of the second half, as he'll be picking up his ninth start of the season Friday. The White Sox have already confirmed Cannon for another start for next Thursday in Texas, but it's unclear if he'll stick around in the rotation thereafter.