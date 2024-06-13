Cannon allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Cannon dueled with Seattle starter Bryce Miller for seven innings, but the Mariners struck first when Luke Raley hit a solo home run in the seventh. This was still Cannon's best start of the season, and it appears he could have a chance to stick in the rotation for a while following the White Sox's recent reshuffling of their pitching staff. The 23-year-old is at a 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB over 23.2 innings over five appearances (four starts). Mike Clevinger (elbow) is expected to require a rehab assignment prior to returning to the Chicago rotation, and since that has yet to be announced, it seems likely Cannon will take the mound during next week's home series versus the Astros, especially after the right-hander's strong showing in Seattle.