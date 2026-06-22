White Sox's Kyle Teel: Could be activated Monday

White Sox manager Will Venable said Sunday that Teel (knee/hamstring) is a "possibility" to return from the 60-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Guardians, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Teel has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a right hamstring strain and a right knee LCL sprain, but he finally looks to be on the cusp of making his 2026 debut. The 24-year-old catcher restarted a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte last week, appearing in four games while going 8-for-16 with one home run, one double and one walk. He was able to catch a full nine-inning game Friday, so assuming his knee and hamstring aren't causing any issues for him, he should be ready to take over as Chicago's top backstop. The White Sox have been getting by with a timeshare of Drew Romo (.591 OPS in 29 games) and Edgar Quero (.486 OPS in 55 games) behind the dish, though neither has been especially productive.