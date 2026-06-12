White Sox's Kyle Teel: Nearing return from IL

White Sox manager Will Venable said Friday that Teel (knee/hamstring) will embark on a rehab assignment soon and is working toward returning from the 60-day injured list in the next few days, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Levine relays that Teel's hamstring strain has fully healed, and the catcher's right knee strain is close to full recovery. Teel will go on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues in the coming days, and if all goes well, then he could be cleared to make his 2026 regular-season debut by late June. His return would mean less reps available for both Edgar Quero and Drew Romo.