White Sox's Kyle Teel: Potentially suffers setback
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teel (hamstring) tweaked his right knee while taking a swing in a minor-league rehab game Saturday night, and he's set to be re-evaluated Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Teel was playing in his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte when the knee issue occurred. The catcher isn't in Charlotte's lineup Sunday, and it probably won't be clear when he'll be able to play again until after he's re-evaluated Tuesday. Teel had gone 4-for-15 with a home run and two RBI in his rehab from a hamstring injury before tweaking his knee.
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