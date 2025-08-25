Teel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The White Sox had deployed the left-handed-hitting Teel in the starting nine at either catcher or designated hitter in each of the last eight contests, but he'll get a breather Monday while the Royals send lefty Noah Cameron to the hill for the series opener. With Teel on the bench, Korey Lee will pick up a start behind the plate and Edgar Quero will serve as Chicago's DH.